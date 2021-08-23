Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: August 23, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

**** An Air Quality Alert is still in effect through 1 p.m. for western and central Wyoming due to smoke for wildfires. The alert area includes Rock Springs, Green River, East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge, Farson, Pinedale, and Big Piney.

**** Sign-ups start today for the Rock Springs Civic Centers Little Squirts Football. Fees are $5 for kids ages 3 to 6. The camp will be held at the Wataha softball field complex from 6 – 6:45 pm on Monday nights for 5 weeks.

**** Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso appeared on Fox News Sunday discussing the current situation in Afghanistan. Barrasso is, “This is Joe Biden’s Vietnam only worse.” The senator also stated Biden was “asleep at the wheel” in ignoring the advice of his national security advisor.

Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday stating, “Our mission in Afghanistan was to deny terrorists a sanctuary, and the Biden decision now to completely withdraw has handed them an entire country.” Though Cheney said the Trump Administration was partially responsible, she made it clear that the choices President Biden made have resulted in the current crisis in Afghanistan. Click here to see the video.

**** Coming up this Saturday, the Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is cleaning up public land south of the Rock Springs landfill, and they are looking for volunteers. Families, individuals, clubs, and organizations are invited to join this effort. Volunteers are asked to meet at the BLM Rock Springs Field Office at 8:00 a.m. this Saturday.

**** The annual Tiger Town Bash is back for 2021. The event is set for this Thursday in downtown Rock Springs beginning at 5 p.m. with a parade featuring the Rock Springs High School marching band, fall Tiger athletes and clubs, and the 2021 RSHS Hall of Fame inductees. Parade participants will march down Edgar to North Front Street, with the Tiger Town Bash in the parking area along North Front Street.

