Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: August 24, 2021

**** Last night, Sweetwater County School District #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern send out a ParentSquare message stating in the first three days of school District 1 had 20 positive cases of COVID with 20 more positive cases reported over the week and Monday. She added several staff and students are out sick and waiting for test results or are quarantined due to exposure.

McGovern cited the district’s decision to honor parents’ choice on students wearing masks so, “the school district has no avenue of exempting a student from having to stay home, therefore stay at home orders are increasing with exposure.”

She added that District 1 is promoting good hand washing, utilizing all of the upgraded ventilation systems, UV-C lighting, ionizers, and negative air pressure systems installed at facilities last year, and will continue to promote students and employees to stay home if they are sick.

**** After several years of planning and design, the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport started construction Monday on their $19.51 million Commercial Terminal Modernization Project. Contractors began demolition of sidewalks and parking lots on the east side of the building to make room for over 17,000 square feet of additional terminal space. The 16-month project is expected to be completed by December of 2022.

**** The Child Passenger Safety Program will be holding a child car seat inspection at Rock Springs Albertson’s parking lot this Saturday from 10 to 2 p.m. The free service by certified technicians will check for proper installation of all child car seats. In Wyoming, around 90% of all child car seats are improperly installed.

**** Coming up this Saturday, the Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is cleaning up public land south of the Rock Springs landfill, and they are looking for volunteers. Families, individuals, clubs, and organizations are invited to join this effort. Volunteers are asked to meet at the BLM Rock Springs Field Office at 8:00 a.m. this Saturday.

**** The annual Tiger Town Bash is back for 2021. The event is set for this Thursday in downtown Rock Springs beginning at 5 p.m. with a parade featuring the Rock Springs High School marching band, fall Tiger athletes and clubs, and the 2021 RSHS Hall of Fame inductees. Parade participants will march down Edgar to North Front Street, with the Tiger Town Bash taking place in the parking area along North Front Street.

