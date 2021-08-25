Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: August 25, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

**** Starting this coming Monday, Sweetwater County School District #1 will be offering students who are isolated or quarantined due to COVID protocols an opportunity to continue their learning through the recorded lessons from teachers. These lessons will be available through digital machines provided by their teachers.

In a Tuesday ParentSquare message, District 1 Superintendent Kellie McGovern stated, “this is a short-term solution.” McGovern added, that is not the Sweetwater #1 Virtual School. Students will not participate “live” in class. More details on this program are available at Wyo4News.com.

**** The Rock Spring Civic Center Concerts in the Park series will have two more concerts. Tonight, ZamTrip will be performing at 7 p.m. in Bunning Park, and Nowhere Fast will perform next Wednesday. Both tonight’s and next Wednesday’s free concerts are makeup dates for events that were scheduled earlier in this summer but were rained out.

Also tonight, the Green River Farmers Market will occur from 4 – 7 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.

**** The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking tips on a poaching incident near Baggs involving two-buck mule deer. Baggs Game Warden Kim Olson said both bucks had been shot from Highway 789 just outside of Baggs during the evening on August 10. Both deer were still alive but wounded when authorities arrived. If you have information on this poaching, you are asked to call the Stop Poaching Hotline.

**** The Child Passenger Safety Program will be holding a child car seat inspection at Rock Springs Albertson’s parking lot this Saturday from 10 to 2 p.m. The free service by certified technicians will check for proper installation of all child car seats. In Wyoming, around 90% of all child car seats are improperly installed.

**** Coming up this Saturday, the Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is cleaning up public land south of the Rock Springs landfill and they are looking for volunteers. Families, individuals, clubs, and organizations are invited to join this effort. Volunteers are asked to meet at the BLM Rock Springs Field Office at 8:00 a.m. this Saturday.

**** The annual Tiger Town Bash is back for 2021. The event is set for tomorrow in downtown Rock Springs beginning at 5 p.m. with a parade featuring the Rock Springs High School marching band, fall Tiger athletes and clubs, and the 2021 RSHS Hall of Fame inductees. Parade participants will march down Edgar to North Front Street with the Tiger Town Bash taking place in the parking area along North Front Street.

