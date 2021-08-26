Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: August 25 – August 26, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:



**** Sweetwater County School District #2 announced Wednesday they would be offering free breakfast and lunch meals for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year for those aged 2 to 18, even if they are not enrolled in District #2. This would include homeschooled students, viral students, and any child 2 to 18 years of age. Meals for five days will be given out on Wednesdays at Lincoln Middle School in Green River between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.

Yesterday, District #1 announced a free internet assistance program to District #1 families that qualify for free or reduced meals through the Nutrition Services Department. In addition, this program would assist families with internet access for temporary virtual school days.

**** The Tiger Town Bash will take place today. The event is set for 5 p.m. in Downtown Rock Springs, featuring a parade that includes the Rock Springs High School marching band, fall Tiger athletes and clubs, and the 2021 RSHS Hall of Fame inductees. The parade will begin on Edgar and end on North Front Street with the Tiger Town Bash in the parking area along North Front Street.

**** The Rock Springs Main Street Market will occur today from 4 to 7 p.m. on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs. At 7 tonight, The Concert at the Clock Tower in Green River will feature a free performance from Steve Davis. Steve Davis.

**** The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center gymnasium will be closed in September for repairs and refinishing. The Rec Center will be allowing walkers to use the Ice Arena area for a period of time prior to making ice. Gym facilities will still be available at the Rock Springs Civic Center. The pool at the Family Rec Center will remain open during September.

Upcoming events

**** The Child Passenger Safety Program will be holding a child car seat inspection at Rock Springs Albertson’s parking lot this Saturday from 10 to 2 p.m. The free service by certified technicians will check for proper installation of all child car seats. In Wyoming, around 90% of all child car seats are improperly installed.

**** Coming up this Saturday, the Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is cleaning up public land south of the Rock Springs landfill, and they are looking for volunteers. Families, individuals, clubs, and organizations are invited to join this effort. Volunteers are asked to meet at the BLM Rock Springs Field Office at 8:00 a.m. this Saturday.

Sports:

**** In area high school sports today, The Rock Springs Invitational will begin at the White Mountain Golf Course. Twelve teams are scheduled to compete including Green River and host Rock Springs. The tournament will conclude on Friday.

In high school tennis, Rock Springs and Green River will meet in Green River.

Latest Obituaries:

