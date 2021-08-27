Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: August 27, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:



**** A Red Flag Warning for fire danger is in effect until 8 p.m. today.

**** Pursuant to President Biden’s order, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced that all U.S. and State of Wyoming flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday. This is to honor the service members and other victims in yesterday’s terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. At last report, 10 U.S. Marines, two Army soldiers, and one Navy corpsman died in those attacks with 18 other service members injured.

**** Some residents in Green River will be contacted today or through the weekend about moving their vehicles off the city streets that were recently oiled and rocked. The slurry seal will be applied starting on Monday, August 30. The work is expected to be complete by the end of next week.

**** The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center gymnasium will be closed for the month of September for repairs and refinishing. The Rec Center will be allowing walkers to use the Ice Arena area for a period of time before making ice. Gym facilities will still be available at the Rock Springs Civic Center. The pool at the Family Rec Center will remain open during September.

Upcoming events

**** The Child Passenger Safety Program will be holding a child car seat inspection at Rock Springs Albertson’s parking lot this Saturday from 10 to 2 p.m. The free service by certified technicians will check for proper installation of all child car seats. In Wyoming, around 90% of all child car seats are improperly installed.

**** “Jamming Together for Hope” will be taking place Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Park Hotel banquet room. The event intends to raise awareness of mental health issues and suicide prevention. The event will feature live music, a bounce house, food, and more, with proceeds benefiting local mental health organizations.

**** Coming up this Saturday, the Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is cleaning up public land south of the Rock Springs landfill, and they are looking for volunteers. Families, individuals, clubs, and organizations are invited to join this effort. Volunteers are asked to meet at the BLM Rock Springs Field Office at 8:00 a.m. this Saturday.

Sports:

**** The high school football season starts up today in Wyoming. Locally, the Rock Springs Tigers will open their season with a home game against Campbell County. The kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Only 4A teams will start regular season play today. In Green River, the 3A Wolves and 2A Mountain View will scrimmage tonight at Wolves stadium.

**** Girls swimming will also start their season today. Rock Springs will travel to Rawlins while Green River is at the Laramie Relays today. In volleyball, Rock Springs will be at the Cheyenne Invitational, while Green River will play at the Cokeville Invitational. And, both Green River and Rock Springs golf teams will finish play today at the Rock Springs Invitational at the White Mountain Golf Course.

Latest Obituaries:

None

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report