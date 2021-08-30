Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: August 30, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

**** That slurry seal project will start up today on streets in Green River. Residents affected by this construction project should have been notified to move their vehicles off the streets. The work is expected to be complete by the end of this week.

**** This is the final week for the Rock Springs Splash pads to be in operation. The splash pads will close for the season after Labor Day this coming Monday.

**** The U.S. and Wyoming State Flag will remain at half-staff today in honor of Wyoming Marine Rylee McCollum and the other service members who died in last week’s terrorist attack at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport. Information on a couple of GoFundMe accounts set up to aid McCollum’s family, and unborn child can be found at Wyo4News.com.

**** Friday night, the high school football season got off to a good start with Rock Springs defeating Campbell County 56-8. The Tigers will travel to top-rated Thunder Basin this Friday night. The Green River Wolves will open their season on Friday evening at Lander. Lyman, who defeated Malad, Idaho in a zero-week game on Friday, will travel to Rawlins Thursday. Other area opening games will have Mountain View will host Evanston, and Farson-Eden will travel to Guernsey-Sunrise on Friday.

**** The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center gymnasium will be closed for the month of September for repairs and refinishing. The Rec Center will be allowing walkers to use the Ice Arena area for a period of time prior to making ice. Gym facilities will still be available at the Rock Springs Civic Center. The pool at the Family Rec Center will remain open during September.

Sports:

The Wyoming Cowboy Football season opens up this Saturday when the Pokes host Montana State. Listen to the game on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM or online at 99KSIT.com. Broadcast time is 12:30 with kick-off at 2 p.m.

