Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 1, 2021

December 1, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top local Wyo4News stories.

**** We will be mostly sunny today with afternoon winds to 25 mph. High today at 53. Tonight’s low at 31. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with a high of 54 on Thursday and 51 on Friday. We should stay in the low 50s on Saturday and cool to the mid-40s on Sunday.

Sponsor

**** Last evening Sweetwater County School District #2 sent out word that Green River High School volleyball coach Rikki Shantz has decided to step down from her position. Shantz has been the Lady Wolves head volleyball coach for 14 seasons. According to District #2, no date has been set on when they will begin searching for Shantz’s replacement.

**** Governor Mark Gordon has responded forcefully to the Department of Interiors report on federal oil and gas leasing and permitting. The Governor stated the review was unnecessary and was an excuse for the Biden Administration’s illegal moratorium on oil and gas leasing on federal lands. To quote Gordon, “The report encourages increasing the cost of producing oil and gas in Wyoming by hiking the royalty rate, taking more areas off the table for federal leasing, and increasing the costs of bonding. None of these options are wise or necessary for Wyoming.” You can read the governor’s full statement at Wyo4News.com

**** Wyoming resident hunters are reminded that while applications don’t open until January 3, they can start planning their 2022 season now by setting up a Wyoming Game and Fish Department user account. This is required for anyone wanting to apply for a license or make a purchase. All the information in setting up this required user account can be found at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website, wgfd.wyo.gov.

**** The annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be taking place this Saturday evening in Rock Springs. The Chamber of Commerce parade will begin a 5:30 p.m. in Downtown Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Mayor Tree-Lighting ceremony will occur Saturday at 5 p.m. at the park at Grand and North Front Street. In Green River, Mayor Pete Rust will light the City’s Christmas tree on Friday at 5:30 at the Clock Tower Plaza.

Sponsor

**** The YWCA of Southwest Wyoming’s Festival of Trees viewing will continue in the lobby of Commerce Bank through tomorrow. On Thursday at 6 p.m. the trees, wreaths, and holiday baskets will be auctioned off. This year’s auction will be in person, but residents can also bid online now and during the live Thursday event! For the auction link, go to the YWCA of Sweetwater County Facebook page.

**** Yesterday, Wyoming junior linebacker Chad Muma was named as the only Cowboy football player named to the All-Mountain West first team. Seven other Cowboys were named to the second and honorable mention squads. Muma has already declared he will enter next year’s NFL Draft.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy basketball will be home Thursday night hosting Denver University. Game time is 7 p.m. with broadcast time at 6:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99 KSIT.com.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirls will be on the road this Friday night against Gonzaga. Game time is 7 p.m. with the broadcast time at 6:30 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.