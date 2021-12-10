Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 10, 2021

December 10, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** The Sweetwater County Historical Museum will be hosting an exhibit at the Sweetwater County Court on Saturday that showcases an old-time Christmas. The event will feature vintage toys and musical instruments, holiday decorations, and historical holiday photographs from around Sweetwater County. The free exhibit Open House is taking place tomorrow, Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to the exhibit, there will be family activities, children’s crafts and games, live music, and refreshments.

**** The Rock Spring Civic Center Christmas Carnival is coming up this Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. The event is for kids 5 to 12 and will feature inflatables, games, and prizes. Plus, free hot chocolate and coffee for the parents. Admission is $2 per child or two canned food items. Santa will also be making a visit to the Civic Center between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. giving out stocking to the first 300 kids in attendance.

**** The Memorial Hospital Foundation Community Christmas drive-thru will be taking place this Friday at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s main entrance. The event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday. Entry to the drive-thru event will be limited to the hospital’s College Drive entrance. Motorists will drive through the Santa’s Workshop, drop off letters to Santa, and Santa himself will be making an appearance. The WyoRadio Cruzer will be on hand supplying the holiday music.

**** About 850 students will be graduating this Saturday at the University of Wyoming’s combined winter commencement ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The new graduates include 661 undergraduates and 190 graduate students. Also, former Wyoming First Lady Carol Mead, a UW graduate, will be receiving an honorary doctoral degree.

**** Yesterday at the Oil City Tip-off in Casper, the Rock Springs girls over Cheyenne South 44-27 and the Green River girls defeated Kelly Walsh 53-39. In boy’s play, Rock Springs lost 63-40 to Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh defeated Green River 76-58. At the Bridger Valley Tournament in girls games, Mountain View defeated Farson-Eden 58-24 and Lyman over Big Piney 72-43.In the boys side of the tournament, it was Mountain View over Big Piney 58-56 in overtime. All teams will play again today. Find the complete schedule at Wyo4News.com.

**** The Cowboy basketball ball team will be home against Utah Valley Saturday night. Broadcast time is 7:30 with tip-off at 8 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. The Cowgirls will play on Sunday in Laramie against North Dakota State. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 12:30 p.m. with the Sunday tip-off at 1 p.m.