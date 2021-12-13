Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** More windy weather is in store for Sweetwater County and the rest of the state today. Late Saturday night a wind gust of 118 mph was recorded in Park County. Also on Saturday, Arlington, along I-80 recorded a gust of wind of 92 mph. Locally, our winds today should be 15 to 35 mph. But those winds along I-80 between Elk Mountain and Arlington are expected to be between 30 to 55 mph most of the day. The Casper area, which recorded winds over 75 mph late Saturday, will still experience winds of 30 to 50 mph today.

**** The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting this Wednesday in a special session regarding a possible Specific Purpose Tax. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. and will be held via Google Meet only. Back on November 2, Sweetwater County residents overwhelmingly voted down 1% general-purpose sales and use tax proposal.

**** Registration is currently going on for the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Youth Developmental Basketball for 1st – 3rd-grade students. That program will begin on January 4 with a $35 registration fee. Also, residents can sign up for Adult Winter League Volleyball. Those matches will begin January 9th for Women’s teams & January 11th for Co-Ed teams. Fees are $150 per team. Contact the Rock Springs Civic Center for more information.

**** The YWCA of Sweetwater County announced that this year’s Festival of Trees fundraiser was a record-setter with over $20,000 raised. This year’s event featured sixteen decorated trees along with various wreaths and Christmas baskets. Becky Iwen and Bianca Jorgenson were the winners of the “People’s Choice” contest for their tree entitled “Merry Force be with you” tree. All money raised from the event aids the local YWCA programs.

**** The Cowgirl basketball team evened their season record at 4-4 yesterday afternoon with a 71-45 home win over North Dakota State. Both the Cowgirls and the Cowboy basketball teams are off until December 22.