Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 14, 2021

December 14, 2021 — Here is a recap of today’s top Wyo4News top local stories.

**** Governor Mark Gordon, Senators Barrasso and Lummis, and Congresswoman Cheney blasted the Biden Administration after Wyoming coal communities were left out of the finalists for the Economic Development Administration’s $1 Billion “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” and specifically the Coal Communities Commitment program.

The federal government’s Economic Development Administration named 60 finalists, including 12 finalists in coal communities, to which EDA has dedicated $100 million in funds to its Coal Communities Commitment as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. None of the coal community finalists were in Wyoming, Montana or North Dakota. Wyoming is the country’s largest coal producer, producing nearly three times the number of short tons of coal as the next largest state.

“I am furious that this administration has turned its back on the number one coal-producing state, but given their track record to date, I am not surprised. Governor Gordon said. “These decisions are clearly political and not based on merit.”

**** Last evening, a virtual Sweetwater County intergovernmental leadership meeting took place. Subjects included the possible Specific Purpose Tax as well as the County’s ambulance service being handled by the Castle Rock Hospital District. The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, in a special session regarding a possible Specific Purpose Tax. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. and will be held virtually via Google Meet.

**** If you think that I-80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne has been winder than usual lately, you would be not wrong, but not necessarily correct. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the agency has already issued 27 High Wind Warnings for that area since July 1, the start of their calendar year. That six-month total surpasses some 12-month totals from past years. Last year, 53 High Wind Warnings were issued for Rawlins to the Cheyenne area. The record is 56 in 2017, so this year’s 27 warning, so far, is only slightly above recent averages.

**** Registration is currently going on for the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Youth Developmental Basketball for 1st – 3rd-grade students. That program will begin on January 4 with a $35 registration fee. Also, residents can sign up for Adult Winter League Volleyball. Those matches will begin January 9th for Women’s teams & January 11th for Co-Ed teams. Fees are $150 per team. Contact the Rock Springs Civic Center for more information.

**** In local sports today, Rock Springs will be at Star Valley today for a dual wrestling meet.