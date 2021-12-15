Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 15, 2021

December 15, 2021 — Here is a recap of today’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Rock Springs had a peak wind gust of 51 mph yesterday recorded at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. Green River’s official peak was just over 40 mph. Winds in the Lander/Riverton area peaked at near 60 mph with Casper’s peak wind gust at 74 mph.

**** Last evening District #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern sent out information concerning the lockdown of Rock Springs High School that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to McGovern ParentSquare’s message, around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Rock Springs High School went into a hold due to a potential written threat reported by two students.

The school immediately followed the District’s Safety Standard Response Protocol to secure the students, staff, and building. At approximately 3:10 p.m. the school was put into a lockdown for staff and law enforcement to search the school.



At approximately 4:00 p.m. the lockdown was lifted due to not locating anything to substantiate any written threat. RSHS dismissed classes at their normal times as the lockdown ended. All schools in District #1 are on normal schedules today.

****The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting today in a special session regarding a possible Specific Purpose Tax. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. and will be held virtually via Google Meet.

**** On Tuesday, Governor Mark Gordon and four other Republican governors signed a letter sent to the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin asserting that disciplinary directives to National Guard members serving in a state capacity “are beyond (the Secretary’s) constitutional and statutory authority.”

In the letter, the Governors note that the Supreme Court has affirmed: “that the National Guard is under the command and control of the Governor of each state unless those members are called to active service under Title 10.” The letter requests the Secretary reconsider directives that dictate whether training can occur, setting punishment requirements and requiring separation from a state’s National Guard for refusing to be COVID-19 vaccinated.

“Under Title 32 duty status, the Wyoming National Guard is under my command and control,” Governor Gordon said. “These directives are an overreach of the federal government’s authority.” Joining Gordon in signing the letter were the governors of Nebraska, Iowa, Mississippi, Alaska, and Oklahoma.

**** Koral Hueller has been appointed by the Sweetwater County Commission to serve a five-year term on the Sweetwater County Fair Board. Hueller will begin her new role on the Fair Board starting this coming January.

**** In area high school wrestling from Tuesday, Star Valley defeated Rock Springs 65-12 in a dual match. Today, Mountain View will wrestle at Rawlins.

**** Starting tomorrow the annual Flaming Gorge Basketball Tournament will begin in Green River and Rock Springs. Area boys and girls teams competing in the three-day event include Rock Springs, Green River, Farson-Eden, Lyman, and Mountain View. The tournament also features other Wyoming teams as well as Idaho, Utah, and Colorado.