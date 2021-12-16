Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 16, 2021

December 16, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** For the second straight day Sweetwater County School District #1 had to deal with a possible safety concern which caused them to secure students and the staff in a building. According to a ParentSquare message from District #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern, around 12:30 yesterday afternoon, Rock Springs Junior High went into a hold due to a report of possible safety concerns. With the help of the Rock Springs Police Department, the concerns were evaluated and investigated. At approximately 2:00 p.m., the building hold was lifted after extensive searches, video footage review, and student interviews with no substantiation of the report of possible safety concerns. RSJH released students to follow their schedules for the remainder of the day. Tuesday’s required building lockdown took by at Rock Springs High School.

***** Last night, the Rock Springs City Council voted 6 to 3 in favor of putting a Specific Purpose Tax initiative on the November 2022 ballot. Council members Rob Zotti, David Halter, and Keaton West voted against the action. Councilmember Tim Robinson made the point that voters would need to know what Specified Purpose Tax would cost. Mayor Tim Kaumo summed up the meeting by stating, “We are not agreeing on approving projects. It’s our goal to bring the projects out to the voters and let them make a decision whether they are for the projects, or not.”

Sponsor

**** The University of Wyoming will begin the spring 2022 semester with the same policy regarding face covering that has been in place during the fall semester. The UW’s Board of Trustees decided Wednesday to extend their face covering policy to at least February 16, their next meeting. Masks are required in UW buildings where 6-foot social distancing is not possible. The exceptions are voluntary public events such as athletics music performances.

**** A new report from the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information showed Wyoming’s Gross Domestic Product decreased by 8.3% in 2020. That compares to the average of 2.2% decline. The pandemic, government restrictions, and demand reductions are being blamed for the GDP decline. Wyoming’s decline was the third highest in the nation behind only Hawai’i and Alaska. The report showed Wyoming’s economy in 2020 second to last in the nation at $36.3 billion slightly more than Vermont.

**** The annual Flaming Gorge Basketball Tournament will begin in Green River and Rock Springs. Area boys and girls teams competing in the three-day event include Rock Springs, Green River, Farson-Eden, Lyman, and Mountain View. The three-day tournament also features other Wyoming teams as well as Idaho, Utah, and Colorado. We have the schedule for the area teams posted here.