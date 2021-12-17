Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 17, 2021

December 17, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** Yesterday afternoon, District #1 and District #2 Superintendents McGovern and Barringer released statements concerning a TikTok Challenge post concerning threats “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” for today, December 17. Both superintendents’ statements said it is believed that the post was not a local post, and while they do not believe the threat to be credible, the districts are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously. Both school districts have been in contact with the Rock Springs and Green River Polices Departments.

**** On Thursday, Governor Mark Gordon unveiled his proposals for the use of the first round of the American Rescue Plan Act known as ARPA funding. In a letter to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, the Governor recommends dedicating just under $500 million in funds to a range of programs and investments. Wyoming will receive more than $1 billion directly from ARPA. The Governor recommended the additional funds be set aside for savings or utilized for future ideas. The Governor noted that nearly $4 billion in requests were brought forward for consideration.

Sponsor

**** WyoRadio and Infinity Power and Controls are again proud to help sponsor the showing of the movie “The Polar Express” this evening at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Broadway Theater. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door as early as one hour before each show. After the show, Santa will be on hand to greet the children. Again, The Polar Express showtimes are this evening at six and Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs.

**** National Wreaths Across America Day is this Saturday. The day honors American heroes across all 50 states by placing wreaths at gravesites. Locally, the Rock Springs American Legion Post 24 will be laying wreaths today at the Municipal Cemetery and Rest Haven Gardens with ceremonies on Saturday. Green River’s American Legion Post 28 in Green River will be laying wreaths at Green River Riverview Cemetery on Saturday, with a ceremony to follow.

**** Tomorrow, the Rock Springs Fire Department’s “Toys for Kids” distribution will take place. Earlier this month, Toys for Kids Coordinator Whitney Forrest told Wyo4News the department would be distributing gifts to nearly 500 children who were preregistered for tomorrow’s distribution which will take place at the old Washington School building on Ohsay Drive in Rock Springs.

**** Today is day two of the multi-team Flaming Gorge Basketball Tournament being played in Green River and Rock Springs. Scores from Thursday’s play and today’s schedule can be found at Wyo4News.com.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy football team is preparing for their Famous Idaho Potato Bowl game against Kent State. The game will be played this coming Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Broadcast time is 12 noon on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.