Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 2, 2021

December 2, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top local Wyo4News stories.

**** We will be nice and sunny today with light winds. Look for the high today at 54 with tonight’s low at 27. On Friday, more light winds are expected with a high of 52. On Saturday, winds will increase during the day to near 30 mph with a high of 53. Saturday night’s Lighted Christmas Parade could be breezy with temperatures in the 30s. Sunday will be cooler with a high of 41.

**** Yes, we officially experienced a warmer than normal November. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, November’s 24-hour daily average temperature in Rock Springs was 37.9 degrees, which is 6.7 degrees higher than normal. In addition, we received just .11 of an inch of moisture in November, which is only 28% of normal, one of the driest Novembers since 1948 when weather data started being kept.

**** The YWCA of Southwest Wyoming’s Festival of Trees auction will be taking place at 6 this evening at Commerce Bank in Rock Springs. This year’s in-person and online auction features decorated trees, wreaths, and baskets. For the online auction link, go to the YWCA of Sweetwater County Facebook page. Monies raised from tonight’s Festival of Trees auction benefit local YWCA programs.

**** Next Tuesday, The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will hold another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles. The in-person auction will take place at the Sheriff’s Office on U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs. The vehicle showings will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the auction at 11 a.m. Currently, three vehicles are listed on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

**** The Cheyenne Frontier Days announced yesterday they will begin selling tickets to the 2022 event on December 15th. Advanced ticket sales include rodeo performances and carnival wristbands. Concert performances and ticket sales will be announced in the spring of 2022.

**** The annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be taking place this Saturday evening in Rock Springs. The Chamber of Commerce parade will begin a 5:30 p.m. in Downtown Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Mayor Tree-Lighting ceremony will occur Saturday at 5 p.m. at the park at Grand and North Front Street. In Green River, Mayor Pete Rust will light the City’s Christmas tree on Friday at 5:30 at the Clock Tower Plaza.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy basketball will be home tonight hosting Denver University. Game time is 7 p.m. with broadcast time at 6:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99 KSIT.com.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirls will be on the road this Friday night against Gonzaga. Game time is 7 p.m. with the broadcast time at 6:30 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.