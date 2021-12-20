Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 20, 2021

December 20, 2021 — Here is a recap of today’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** If you are hoping for a white Christmas, that wish may come true. The National Weather Service in Riverton is continuing to watch a potential weather system that could impact the region late this week. At this point, the extended forecast is calling for a 20% chance of snow on Friday with a slight chance of Christmas Saturday.

**** Saturday’s “Packing Out Hunger” event at the Sweetwater Events Complex resulted in 60,888 meals being packed for distribution of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County and the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. The annual event is put on by Western Wyoming Beverages and this year featured 175 company employees and other local volunteers.

**** While it is Christmas week, there is still school today and Tuesday in Sweetwater County School District #1. District #2 will be in school through Wednesday morning. District #2 students will return to school on Monday, January 3 with District #1 students heading back to the classrooms on Tuesday, January 4.

**** Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tomorrow, Tuesday. Each meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls. We will post agendas for both meetings Tuesday morning at Wyo4News.com.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy will be playing Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Tuesday afternoon. Broadcast time is 12 noon with kick-off at 1:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

**** After taking finals week off last week, both the Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams return to the hardwood this Wednesday. The Cowboys travel to Hawai’i to play Stanford in the Diamond Head Classic. Broadcast time is 3:00 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. The Cowgirl will also be on the road playing at Nebraska. Broadcast time is 10:30 a.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360 KRKK.com.