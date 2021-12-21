Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 21, 2021

December 21, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

**** Wyoming has asked the Supreme Court to halt implementation of the OSHA mandate requiring COVID vaccines on employees of private Wyoming businesses with over 100 employees. On Saturday, a coalition of 27 states, including Wyoming, filed an Emergency Application for an Administrative Stay with the United States Supreme Court. The states are asking the Supreme Court to reinstate the nationwide stay of the vaccine mandate issued by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. This past Friday, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a previous decision and allowed the vaccine mandate to move ahead.

**** Sweetwater County Treasurer Joe Barbuto reminds taxpayers that this coming January 3, is the last day to pay their 2021 tax bill in full without incurring interest. While the deadline is actually December 31, office holiday closures necessitate extending that date to the Tuesday following New Year Da, January 3. For those taxpayers opting to pay their bill in two equal installments, the next due date will be May 10, 2022.

**** Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight in regular sessions. Each meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls. We have agendas posted for both meetings at Wyo4News.com.

**** A reminder, the Green River Recreation Center will be closing at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve Friday and will be closed all day on Saturday for Christmas. The Green River Rec Center will be open on Sunday, the 26, from noon to four. The Rock Springs Civic Center and Family Recreation Center will be closed all day this Friday and Saturday, but open on Sunday. Each Rock Springs center will also be closed on Monday the 27.

**** Congratulations to Rock Springs High School Head Football Coach Mark Lenhardt on being named the head coach for the South Team in this year’s Shrine Bowl. The fundraising football game features the state’s top graduating senior high school players and will be played on June 11 in Casper. Lenhardt and North Head Coach Trent Pikula of Gillette’s Thunder Basin High School were nominated by their coaching peers from across the state.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy will be playing Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl this afternoon. Broadcast time is 12 noon with kick-off at 1:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. The Cowboys enter today’s game at 6-6 on the year while Kent State is 7-5.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams resume their season Wednesday. The Cowboys travel to Hawai’i to play Stanford in the Diamond Head Classic. Broadcast time is 3:00 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. The Cowgirl will also be on the road playing at Nebraska. Broadcast time is 10:30 a.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360 KRKK.com.