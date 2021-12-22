Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 22, 2021

December 22, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** Yesterday’s official peak wind gust was 45 mph at the Southwest Regional Airport around 7:15 a.m. Another reporting station located 15 miles southeast of Rock Springs had a wind gust of 52 mph around 6:45 yesterday morning. Both Fremont and Park Counties had winds recorded at over 70 mph Tuesday morning. Cheyenne reported winds near 80 mph.

**** Yesterday, the Sweetwater Events Complex announced that Executive Director Larry Lloyd will retire at the end of the month. Lloyd has served in that position for the last 29 years. Lloyd stated he will continue to be an active member of the community. No word on who will be Lloyd’s replacement.

**** At last night’s Green River City Council meeting there was a discussion about establishing a restricted donation program for the Police Department Therapy Canine. This would remove the need for the Council to accept each and every donation and also to keep better track of how these donations are being used. The council unanimously approved to establish the restricted donation program.

The Rock Springs City Council also meet last night in a meeting that last around a half-hour. Details can be found at Wyo4News.com.

**** After 7 years of serving on the Sweetwater County School District #2 school board Robin Steiss is stepping down. District #2 will be taking applications for Steiss’s replacement until Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The selected applicant will serve until the election on November 2, 2022. Contract the District #2 Administration Office for application details.

**** The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is scheduled to receive just over $1 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration. In all the FAA awarded an estimated $15.1 million dollars to Wyoming’s 33 airports. According to an FAA press release, the money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects. This is the first of five annual rounds of funding Wyoming airports will receive.

**** A reminder, the Green River Recreation Center will be closing at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve Friday and will be closed all day on Saturday for Christmas. The Green River Rec Center will be open on Sunday, the 26, from noon to four. The Rock Springs Civic Center and Family Recreation Center will be closed all day this Friday and Saturday, but open on Sunday. Each Rock Springs center will also be closed on Monday the 27.

Sports

**** The Wyoming Cowboy closed out their football season with a 52-38 win at yesterday’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. In the game, Cowboy quarterback Levi Williams set an FBS rushing record becoming the first quarterback in history to rush for 200 yards in a game. Williams had four rushing touchdowns and one touchdown pass in the win. It was head coach Craig Bohl’s third bowl victory in his time at Wyoming. The Pokes finished the year at 7-6.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams resume their season today. The Cowboys travel to Hawai’i to play Stanford in the Diamond Head Classic. Broadcast time is 3:00 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. The Cowgirls will also be on the road playing at Nebraska. Broadcast time is 10:30 a.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360 KRKK.com.