Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap; December 23, 2021

December 23, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

**** The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a winter storm warning for Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, and the eastern part of Sweetwater County. That Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 5 p.m. this evening until 6 p.m. Friday. Snow and blowing snow are expected later today or this evening with wind gusts to 55 mph and new snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Those traveling could find conditions very difficult with slippery roads, blowing snow, and reduced visibility.

**** Recent press reports have advised that Wyoming, and the nation, are experiencing a shortage of snowplow drivers and that is causing roads to be closed for longer periods of time. According to Luke Reiner, director of WYDOT in Cheyenne, that just isn’t true. “We got lots of snow and wind along I80 about 10 days ago,” said Reiner, “and there were road closures, but it was not due to snowplow driver shortages, because we brought them in from outside, and we’ll continue to do so.” The cause of the snowplow driver shortage in Wyoming is largely due to compensation packages. Governor Gordon has requested salary increases for state workers. It is hoped that by March of next year, there will be better incentives for people to seek snowplow driving jobs. But for now, workers from outside areas are working where they are needed.

**** No official word this morning on whether or not the Rock Springs location of JoAnn Crafts and Fabrics will be open today. The store has been closed since Tuesday after a series of resignations by store employees, and a handwritten sign on the entrance door stating “We all quit, blame management”. According to a story posted on Wyo4News.com last evening, three employees are still on staff at the local store. Wyo4News reached out to JoAnn’s management for comment, but no reply has yet to be received.

**** A reminder, the Green River Recreation Center will be closing at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve Friday and will be closed all day on Saturday for Christmas. The Green River Rec Center will be open on Sunday, the 26, from noon to four. The Rock Springs Civic Center and Family Recreation Center will be closed all day this Friday and Saturday, but open on Sunday. Each Rock Springs center will also be closed on Monday the 27.

**** Wyoming Cowboy football fans got some bad news yesterday afternoon when it was reported leading receiver Isaiah Neyor and starting quarterback Levi Williams have entered the transfer portal. Williams is coming off a record-setting performance in Tuesday’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl where he became the first quarterback in FBS history to rush for 200 yards. He also completed a touchdown pass to Neyor in Wyoming’s 52-38 win over Kent State.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl suffered road losses Wednesday. The Cowboys lost 66-63 to Stanford in the Diamond Head Classic tournament in Hawaii while the Cowgirls lost 72-61 at undefeated Nebraska. The Cowboys will play Northern Iowa today in a consolation bracket game. Broadcast time is 4:00 p.m. with tipoff at 4:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. The Cowgirls are off until they open Mountain West play on Tuesday, December 28 at San Diego State.