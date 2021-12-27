Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 27, 2021

December 27, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** According to forecasters at the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow will continue across the western part of the state today, with the heaviest snow likely falling between now and 3 p.m. Gusty winds will help to reduce visibility at times.

**** The Green River Recreation Center is open today, but the Rock Springs Civic Center and Family Recreation Center are both closed, as is the Rock Springs City Hall. They will open at normal hours on Tuesday. The Green River City Hall is open today, as is the Sweetwater County Library system in both Rock Springs and Green River.

Sponsor

**** The Ray Lovato Recycling Center in Rock Springs is reminding area residents they will be open today for dropping off recyclable holiday paper and cardboard. The recycling center is located at 100 Sheridan Street in Rock Springs. They also offer 24-hour drop-off just outside the Ray Lovato facility. The City of Rock Springs is also offering a Christmas tree recycling program. Starting today, residents can drop off their non-flocked trees at 200 Community Park Drive in Rock Springs. Recycled Christmas trees will be turned into mulch for use in city parks.

**** According to a report from Mastercard SpendingPulse, this year’s holiday sales nationwide rose 8.5 percent compared to last year. That report tracks all kinds of payments, including cash and debit cards, from November 1 to December 24. The report stated jewelry and clothing fueled the holiday sales increase.

Sports

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will open Mountain West Conference play on Tuesday. The Cowgirls will be at San Diego State. Broadcast time is 1:30 p.m. with the tip-off at 2 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and at 1360KRKK.com. The Cowboys will open their Mountain West play on Saturday by hosting Boise State.