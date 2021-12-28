Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 28, 2021

December 28, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** We will be feeling the effects of the strong arctic cold front for the next few days and nights. Today and Wednesday will see highs in the mid to upper teens, but daytime wind chill factors will be below zero. Daytime temperatures should warm into the mid to upper 20’s by Thursday and Friday but dip back into the teens by New Year’s Saturday. Nighttime temperatures will be in the single digits to slightly below zero through at least New Year’s weekend. High today – 15 Low tonight – 3 above. Wednesday’s high at 19. Thursday’s High at 28.

**** Monday, Governor Gordon signed a Temporary Emergency Suspension Order that allows Unit 2 of the Jim Bridger Power Plant near Rock Springs to continue operating for at least four months. This action stops a New Year’s Day shutdown of the unit.

A press release from the Governor’s office states, more than eighteen months ago, Wyoming submitted a revised State Implementation Plan to the Environmental Protection Agency that would have allowed Unit 2 of the power plant to continue to operate and still meet the regional haze guidelines.

The plan was originally approved by the EPA in 2020, but Michael Regan, Administrator of the EPA, refused to honor the prior approval earlier this year. The Clean Air Act gives the Governor authority to issue this temporary suspension order to keep Unit 2 operating. The temporary extension could be disapproved by EPA Administrator Regan, but Wyoming believes the suspension meets all the legal requirements of the Clean Air Act and should be allowed to remain in effect.

**** Starting January 1, Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails will begin collecting sales and lodging taxes to comply with Wyoming State Statutes. Taxes will be collected on fees for overnight camping, annual camping permits, reservations, and overnight rental facilities. Tax rates will vary by county. The sales and lodging taxes help fund state and county government operating budgets, as well as statewide tourism efforts.

**** The City of Rock Springs Christmas Tree recycling program is underway. Residents are asked to drop off their non-flocked Christmas trees at 200 Community Drive so that the trees can be recycled into mulch for use in city parks. Trees can be dropped off until the end of January. Trees left curbside in Rock Springs are taken to the landfill and not the recycling location.

Sports

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will take on San Diego State this afternoon in their opening game of Mountain West Conference play. Game time is 2 p.m. with the broadcast time at 1:30 on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and at 1360KRKK.com. The Cowboys will open their Mountain West play on Saturday by hosting Boise State.