Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 29, 2021

December 29, 2021 — Here is a recap of today’s top Wyo4News stories.

**** Weather forecasters are calling for 2022 to start with above-normal amounts of precipitation in most of Sweetwater County and the state’s western section. Moisture estimates for January 3 through January 7 show the region with a higher percentage of chances for moisture in the form of snow with below normal temperatures. In January, the average daytime high for Sweetwater County is 27 degrees, with the monthly overnight low around 10 degrees. January’s average amount of precipitation is 1.4 inches, with an average of 16 snow days.

**** While the rest of the nation has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the (Aw) Omicorn variant, the Wyoming Department of Health is reporting as of Tuesday, only six confirmed cases of that variant have been reported in the state, including one new case Tuesday. Monday’s WDH report showed Wyoming had a total of 65 COVID-related hospitalizations, which is the lowest amount since July 31 of this year.

**** According to Kathy Silas, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, the local food bank helped feed 344 Rock Springs and Green River families this Christmas. In addition to food and monetary donations by area residents, those efforts were aided by a $6,000 donation of gift cards from the Rock Springs’ Alberton’s and a $2,0000 donation from the Wyoming Hunger Initiative.

**** Eleven local photographers are currently displaying photos at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. The Sweetwater Photography Open is an annual event by the Sweetwater County Library System, with photos on display through the end of January. Subjects include landscapes, florals, animals, and trains. There is no charge to view the exhibit.

**** Starting January 1, Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails will begin collecting sales and lodging taxes to comply with Wyoming State Statutes. Taxes will be collected on fees for overnight camping, annual camping permits, reservations, and overnight rental facilities. Tax rates will vary by county. The sales and lodging taxes help fund state and county government operating budgets and statewide tourism efforts.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirls won their opening game of the Mountain West Conference season yesterday, 62-54, at San Diego State. Next for the Cowgirls will be a Friday afternoon conference game at UNLV. The Cowboys will open their Mountain West play on Saturday by hosting Boise State.