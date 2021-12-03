Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 3, 2021

December 3, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top local Wyo4News stories.

**** Sunny with light winds today and tonight. High today at 53. Low tonight at 26. Winds will increase on Saturday with gusts to near 40 mph during the day and night. Saturday’s high at 55. Still windy on Sunday with cooler temperatures. Sunday’s high will be around 40. We could see some snow showers Monday and Monday night, with Monday’s high around 40.

**** Enjoy a light wind Friday because tomorrow, things are expected to get windy. Locally, the National Weather Service is saying winds could gust to near 40 during the day Saturday and Saturday night. In the Southeastern part of the state, winds are expected to gust near 35 mph today, with those winds increasing as high as 75 mph Saturday around the Elk Mountain and Arlington areas of I-80. Those high winds are expected to continue into Saturday night. Snow showers and colder temperatures are expected in much of southeast Wyoming on Sunday with possible snow showers hitting Sweetwater County on Monday.

**** Members of Wyoming Governor Gordon’s Cabinet will hold a public Virtual Town Hall meeting today at 1 p.m. They will be discussing the American Rescue Plan (ARP) proposals currently under consideration. Governor Gordon announced on November 19 there are more than $3 billion in proposals that the Strike Team is evaluating. Many of these proposals will not qualify for the $1 billion of ARP funds, but could qualify for other one-time funds or be funded through the new Infrastructure funding package. A link to that Town Hall meeting is provided at Wyo4News.com

**** Next Tuesday, The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will hold another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles. The in-person auction will take place at the Sheriff’s Office on U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs. The vehicle showings will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the auction at 11 a.m. Currently, three vehicles are listed on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

**** Tonight at 5:30 in Green River, Mayor Pete Rust will be lighting the Mayor Tree at the Clock Tower Plaza. Santa will also be on hand along with refreshments. Saturday at 5 p.m., Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo will light the Mayor’s Tree at the intersection of Grand and North Front Street. Then a 5:30 p.m. the annual Lighted Christmas Parade will take place in Downtown Rock Springs.

**** Propelled by a strong second half, the Wyoming Cowboy basketball team ran their record to 7-0 last night with a 77-64 home win over Denver University last night. The Cowboys had trailed by three at the half. Wyoming will host McNeese State on Saturday. Game time is 2 p.m. with broadcast time at 1:30 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

**** Tonight, the Wyoming Cowgirls will be at Gonzaga. Game time is 7 p.m. with the broadcast time at 6:30 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.