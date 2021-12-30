Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 30, 2021

December 30, 2021 — Here is a recap of today’s local Wyo4News stories.

**** In accordance with the presidential proclamation, Governor Mark Gordon, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide honoring the late U.S. Senator Harry Reid of Nevada who passed away Tuesday. Reid served Nevada in the U.S. Senate from 1982 until 2016 when he retired.

**** Beginning this coming Tuesday, January 4, the Community Fine Arts Center will be offering weekly art classes for 2nd to 4th-grade students. There is no charge for the weekly art classes, but due to limited space, pre-registration is required. Registration can take place at the Community Fine Arts Center at 400 C Street, in Rock Springs.

**** The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be holding another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles on Tuesday, January 4 at the Sheriff’s Office in Rock Springs. At present 10 vehicles are listed to be sold at the auction. A list of those vehicles can be found here. The public showing of the to-be auctioned vehicles will begin this Tuesday morning at 10:30 with the auction to follow at 11 a.m.

**** The Rock Springs Civic Center and Family Recreations Center will be closed tomorrow and Saturday, New Year’s Day. Both will be open on Sunday, January 2, but closed again on Monday, January 4th. The Green River Rec. Center will be open tomorrow until 3 p.m., then closed Saturday, but open Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and open on Monday.

The Sweetwater County Library’s in Rock Springs and Green River are closed today through Monday, January 3.

**** Eleven local photographers are currently displaying photos at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. The Sweetwater Photography Open is an annual event by the Sweetwater County Library System with photos on display through the end of January. Subjects include landscapes, florals, animals, and trains. There is no charge to view the exhibit.

**** Starting January 1, Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails will begin collecting sales and lodging taxes to comply with Wyoming State Statutes. Taxes will be collected on fees for overnight camping, annual camping permits, reservations, and overnight rental facilities. Tax rates will vary by county. The sales and lodging taxes help fund state and county government operating budgets, as well as statewide tourism efforts.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirls will look for their second Mountain West Conference win tomorrow afternoon at UNLV. Broadcast time will be 2:30 Friday afternoon with the tip-off at 3 on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com. The Cowboys will host Boise State on Saturday in their first conference game.