Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top local Wyo4News stories.

**** It will be windy later today and into the night with some possible snow showers late this afternoon and tonight. Some possible accumulation tonight, but less than one inch. High today at 39. Low tonight at 25. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and windy with a high of 41 on Tuesday and 45 on Wednesday.

**** Tomorrow, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will hold another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles. The in-person auction will take place at the Sheriff’s Office on U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs. The vehicle showings will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the auction at 11 a.m. Currently, three vehicles are listed on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Sponsor

**** Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with a presidential proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide tomorrow, December 7. It’s National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, in honor of American patriots who died as a result of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

**** Sign-ups are currently happening at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center for an adult hockey league. The league will begin to play on January 9th and last for 10 weeks. Call the Family Recreation Center for registration information. A captain’s meeting will be taking place this Sunday.

**** About 850 students will be graduating this Saturday at the University of Wyoming’s combined winter commencement ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The new graduates include 661 undergraduates and 190 graduate students. Also, former Wyoming First Lady Carol Mead, a UW graduate, will be receiving an honorary doctoral degree.

**** Wyoming Cowboy football will play one more game this season. On Sunday the Pokes accepted a bid to play in the December 21 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho. Wyoming will play Kent State in that contest.

**** The undefeated Wyoming Cowboys basketball team will play 11th rated and undefeated Arizona on Wednesday in Tucson. Broadcast time is 7:30 with tip-off at 8 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. The Cowgirl basketball team is off until Sunday, December 12.