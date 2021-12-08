Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 8, 2021

December 8, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** Governor Mark Gordon has responded to Tuesday’s decision by a federal court in Georgia that temporarily blocks President Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors. The Governor and Attorney General joined Wyoming in a coalition challenging this federal action. Gordon stated, “This is the third time the courts have heard our concerns about federal overreach and temporarily halted the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates,” Governor Gordon said. “This Administration should take note and stand down from this effort.”

Sponsor

**** Green River’s Truman Elementary will have their holiday programs occurring this evening. Kindergarten, second, and fifth-grader will perform at 6 p.m. with the school’s first, third, and sixth graders at 7 p.m. Tomorrow, Monroe Elementary students will be performing. (6:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.)

**** The Rock Spring Civic Center Christmas Carnival is coming up this Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. The event is for kids 5 to 12 and will feature inflatables, games, and prizes. Plus, free hot chocolate and coffee for the parents. Admission is $2 per child or two canned food items. Santa will also be making a visit to the Civic Center between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. giving out stocking to the first 300 kids in attendance.

**** The Memorial Hospital Foundation Community Christmas drive-thru will be taking place this Friday at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County main entrance. The event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday. Entry to the drive-thru event will be limited to the hospital’s College Drive entrance. Motorists will drive through the Santa’s Workshop, drop off letters to Santa and Santa himself will be making an appearance. The WyoRadio Cruzer will be on hand supplying the holiday music.

**** About 850 students will be graduating this Saturday at the University of Wyoming’s combined winter commencement ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The new graduates include 661 undergraduates and 190 graduate students. Also, former Wyoming First Lady Carol Mead, a UW graduate, will be receiving an honorary doctoral degree.

Sponsor

**** The first WyoPreps high school basketball polls are out. In the girl’s 4A poll Rock Springs and Green River did receive some votes but not enough for either to finish in the top five. The Lyman girls top the 3A preseason poll with Mountain View number five. In the boys poll, Green River received votes in the 4A poll but is outside of the top five. Lyman is number five in the 3A poll and Farson-Eden is just outside the top five in the 1A poll. Many area basketball teams will start playing tomorrow.

**** The undefeated Wyoming Cowboys basketball team will play 11th rated and undefeated Arizona tonight in Tucson. Broadcast time is 7:30 with tip-off at 8 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. The Cowgirl basketball team is off this Sunday, December 12.