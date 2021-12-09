Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: December 9, 2021

December 9, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area until 5 a.m. Friday. We could see snow accumulations of 2″ to 4″ today with a possible additional 1″ tonight. Wind gusts got also be near 30 mph during the night. High today will be 33 with low tonight of 14, but chill factors will be around 0.

**** Yesterday, Sweetwater County School District #1 announced that the new Rock Springs Satellite school will be in use starting January 4. The new campus is local on Stagecoach Avenue. The Satellite campus will serve approximately 160 RSHS students at any given time with student capacity listed at 220 students. A community open house is planned for January 24.

**** Green River’s Monroe Elementary will have their holiday programs occurring this evening. Kindergarten, second, and fifth-grader will perform at 6:30 with the school’s first, third, and sixth graders at 7:30 p.m.

**** The Rock Spring Civic Center Christmas Carnival is coming up this Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. The event is for kids 5 to 12 and will feature inflatables, games, and prizes. Plus, free hot chocolate and coffee for the parents. Admission is $2 per child or two canned food items. Santa will also be making a visit to the Civic Center between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. giving out stocking to the first 300 kids in attendance.

**** The Memorial Hospital Foundation Community Christmas drive-thru will be taking place this Friday at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County main entrance. The event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday. Entry to the drive-thru event will be limited to the hospital’s College Drive entrance. Motorists will drive through the Santa’s Workshop, drop off letters to Santa, and Santa himself will be making an appearance. The WyoRadio Cruzer will be on hand supplying the holiday music.

**** About 850 students will be graduating this Saturday at the University of Wyoming’s combined winter commencement ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The new graduates include 661 undergraduates and 190 graduate students. Also, former Wyoming First Lady Carol Mead, a UW graduate, will be receiving an honorary doctoral degree.

**** Wyoming high school basketball starts up today. The Rock Springs and Green River boys and girls teams will start play today in Casper at the Oil City Tip-Off. Lyman and Mountain View will be hosting the Bridger Valley Tournament which also features teams from Farson-Eden. Today’s complete schedule can be found at Wyo4News.com.

**** The Wyoming Cowboys basketball team lost their first game of the year last night, 94-65 to eighth rated and undefeated Arizona. The game took place in Tucson. The Cowboys will return home to face Utah Valley Saturday night. The Cowgirls will be back on the court at the Double-A on Sunday afternoon hosting North Dakota State.