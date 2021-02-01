Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: February 1, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Grand Teton National Park rangers and Teton County Search and Rescue members responded early Sunday afternoon to a report that several skiers were involved in an avalanche in the Olive Oil area in southeast Grand Teton National Park.

Four skiers were skiing the east face of Olive Oil when one of the skiers triggered an avalanche. All the skiers were caught in the slide, estimated to be 40-feet wide and 2-3 feet deep. One of the skiers was able to dial 911. The Teton County Search and Rescue helicopter responded. One of the skiers from Driggs, Idaho, suffered an injury and was short hauled to a landing zone at Teton Village where he was then transported to St. John’s Health Center in Jackson. The other three skiers were able to ski out with emergency responders.

**** The University of Wyoming is going to be hosting legal and economic experts in a virtual roundtable discussion tomorrow, Tuesday, to examine the impacts of President Biden’s recent indefinite moratorium on federal oil and gas leases. The Biden administration also issued a 60-day suspension of new energy production on federal lands. The free webinar will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday. More information and link here.

**** On Sunday, the Wyoming Department of Health daily report showed 14 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County. The state registered 182 new cases yesterday. Sweetwater County’s active case count rose to 67 Sunday, up 8 from Saturday’s report. The state’s active cases count is 1,613, led by Teton County’s 244. More information here.

**** Tomorrow is Groundhogs Day, and while Punxsutawney Phil will be present at Gobblers Knob, Pennsylvania, to predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter. A cheering, or booing crowd, will not be in attendance this year due to the pandemic. If you believe in the power of the rodent and need to know immediately, the event will live-streamed. Phil typically makes his weather predictions around 5:25 a.m. Wyoming time.

Sports:

**** It’s a new month, and the University of Wyoming will welcome back a fall sport. Cowgirl volleyball will start their 16-match Mountain West season this Friday and Saturday at Utah State. The Cowgirls are picked to finish third in the conference behind Colorado State and UNLV.

Latest Obituaries:

Road Conditions:

