Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: February 10, 2021

Local News:

**** The Walmart Stores in Rock Springs and Evanston will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations beginning this Friday. Vaccinations will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Wyoming. Those eligible can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart website once appointments are available.

**** Yesterday, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County by the Wyoming Department of Health and just 29 in the state. The county’s active case count was listed at 47. More information here.

**** The Coal Creek Mine near Gillette will begin ceasing operations. The mine is owned by St. Louis, Missouri-based Arch Resources Inc. The company stated plans are to wind down operations and begin cleaning up the current mine site over the next two years. The current workforce at the mine is less than 100 employees. Arch Resources, Inc. also operates Black Thunder Mine in Campbell County.

**** Gun purchases in the United States have increased dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March. Based on FBI data, the National Shooting Sports Foundation reported 21 million background checks for firearms sales in 2020. That is up from 13.2 million in 2019 and surpasses the previous record of 15.7 million in 2016. The number one reason given for purchasing a new gun, protection from crime at 70 percent, followed by target shooting at 35 percent, with hunting third at 25 percent.

According to a recent article published by Wyoming Business Report, last year, 81,648 Wyoming residents applied for a gun background check through the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), many of whom might be first-time buyers. You can view the complete reports here.

Sports:

**** In area boys basketball last night, it was Lyman 56 – Big Piney 55, Evanston 44 – Mountain View 36. In area girls games, Lyman 54 – Big Piney 41.

**** Wyoming Cowboy football has a new offensive coordinator and quarterback’s coach. He is Tim Polasek, who has been the Iowa Hawkeye’s offensive line coach since 2017. Polasek will take over the position that had been held by Brent Vigen since 2014. Vigen left the Cowboys to become the new head football coach at Montana State University. Polasek and Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl worked together at North Dakota State from 2006 to 2012.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirls two-game home series with Utah State is still a go at this point. The Cowgirls and the Aggies are scheduled to play Thursday night and Saturday afternoon in Laramie.

Latest Obituaries:

Road Conditions:

