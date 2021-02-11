Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: February 11, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** What is being called an “extended heavy snow event” could bring up to two feet of snow in some areas of western Wyoming. The Tetons, areas of Yellowstone, Salt River, and Wyoming ranges are forecast for 16 to 24 of snow starting this afternoon through Saturday morning. Jackson Hole and Star Valley could see up to a foot of the white stuff.

Here is Sweetwater County; we have a 20% chance of snow showers later this afternoon with a 40% chance of snow tonight with an accumulation of up to an inch. Friday’s snow probability is 50%, with another inch of accumulation possible. A 70% chance of snow is in the forecast for Saturday. Followed by single-digit high temperatures on Sunday. Today and Friday, winds could gust to 30 mph, but tapper off by Saturday. The combination of the snow and wind could make driving conditions challenging. See the complete seven-day forecast here.

**** Students at Western Wyoming Community College will return to campus for in-person coursework starting this Monday, the 15th. Western also announced yesterday; there will be no Spring Break holiday this year due to the potential risk of coronavirus spread as people tend to travel during that time. At this time, Western hopes to have in-person graduation on May 8.

**** Yesterday’s Wyoming Department of Health daily report showed nine new cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County and 29 in the state. The county’s active case count was listed at 51.

**** The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will look to approve a proposed 144-day school year calendar in a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 22. If approved, students in District No.1 would be in school Monday-Thursday with Friday off beginning next school year. Teachers would still work Monday through Fridays.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowgirls two-game home series with Utah State will start up tonight. The Cowgirls are 6-8 in the conference, while Utah State is 2-8. Game time is 6:30 on WyoRadio’s1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. Last night’s and Friday night’s Cowboys at Utah State game was postponed due to health and safety concerns.

**** In local area basketball, Rock Springs will host Jackson, Lyman will be at Pinedale. Friday’s Green River at Riverton games has been postponed with no make-up date announced. In area high school wrestling today – Rock Springs will travel to Pinedale, and Big Piney is at Kemmerer.

Latest Obituaries:

Road Conditions:

