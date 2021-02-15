Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: February 15, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Sponsor

Local News:

**** According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Rock Springs received between 2.5 to 4.6 inches of snow accumulation from Thursday morning to Saturday at midnight. Green River was listed as having received 2.5 inches during that same period. Areas in Lincoln and Teton counties had over 18 inches of snow.

We have a 30% chance of some snow showers this afternoon with little or no accumulation. Winds will be light. Another 30% chance of snow showers tonight. High today 27. Low tonight – 17 Tuesday’s high – near 30 with partly sunny skies. Check out the seven-day forecast here.

**** Today is President’s Day, or officially Washington’s Birthday. It a federal holiday that originally honored Presidents Washington and Lincoln but now is a celebration of birthdays and the lives of all U.S. Presidents. For those keeping history straight, Washington’s real date of birth is February 22. Lincoln’s was February 12.

Advertisement

**** The seven-day daily average of new coronavirus cases in the United States dipped below 100,000 in recent days. That is the first time that has happened in a month. In January, the average was 250,000, and December’s seven-day average was over 200,000.

On Sunday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County with just 14 new cases in the state. The county’s active case count was shown to be 51, with 1,180 in the state. More information here.

**** The 13th Annual Blood Drive Challenge between Rock Springs and Green River High school will have its first community donation session today at the Bunning Freight Station in Rock Springs from noon until 6 p.m.

All those giving blood today will pledge their donation to either Rock Springs or Green River High School. Tomorrow, the community donation session will take place in Green River from noon to 6 p.m. at the Recreation Center. Walk-ins are welcome at both sessions.

Due to the coronavirus, the two community drives will be the only locations where the public can donate blood this year, with donors required to wear a face coverings.

**** The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will announce the winners of their Downtown First Awards on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The announcement of the winners will take place online only this year due to health and safety reasons. More information here.

Advertisement

Sports:

**** Michael McDowell won the rain-delayed Daytona 500 stock car race on the final lap as the leader Joey Logano, and then second-place Brad Keselowski crashed.

Latest Obituaries:

None over the weekend

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report