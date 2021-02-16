Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: February 16, 2021

Advertisement

Local News:

**** Yesterday was a record cold Valentine’s day in Cheyenne, Douglas, Laramie, and Rawlins. Laramie was officially the coldest at 17 below, with Douglas at 16 below, Cheyenne at 15 below, and Rawlins at 14 below. All are reporting above zero temperatures this morning.

**** We will be partly sunny today with some possible snow flurries or showers. Winds today will be between 15 and 25 mph. High – 29. Low – 13. Wednesday high of 28 will be with winds keeping those chill factors near zero. The local seven-day forecast here.

**** The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be in regular sessions tonight. Agendas can be found here.

**** Due to yesterday being a federal and state holiday, no new COVID-19 statistics were released by the Wyoming Department of Health yesterday.

**** It’s day two of the 13th Annual Blood Drive Challenge between Rock Springs and Green River High school. Today’s community donation session today will take place at the Green River Recreation Center from noon until 6 p.m. Face coverings are required to be worn by all donors.

All those giving blood can pledge their donation to either Rock Springs or Green River High School. Today is the final day the general public can give blood to the drive as both the Wednesday and Thursday sessions will only be for students and facility members.

Sports:

**** Seven Farson-Eden Pronghorn football players have been selected to play in the annual Wyoming/Nebraska All-Star Football Game in June. More information here.

**** In sports, congratulations to Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball players Jackie McBride and Kaitlyn Gehler. McBride was named the Mountain West Offensive Play of the Week, while Gehler was the Defensive Player of the Week. The Cowgirl volleyball team is off to a 4-0 start and will travel to Boise State Friday and Saturday.

Latest Obituaries:

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report