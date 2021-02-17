Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: February 17, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** The Rock Springs Police Department is continuing its investigation of the traffic stop that occurred this past Sunday, which led to the discovery of a pipe bomb. After several search warrants were executed, officers located an additional pipe bomb that was safely disarmed. Spencer Cottrell and Bryan Foster, both of Rock Springs, have been charged with felony possession, manufacture, transportation, sale of explosives-intent to unlawfully endanger. The case remains under investigation.

**** Wyoming residents are being warned of potential fraud surrounding COVID-19 vaccines. The Wyoming Department of Health says that they’ve received reports of state residents receiving phone calls from people falsely claiming they represent a local health department or the Wyoming Department of Health. Callers will request payment or personal information like social security numbers.

**** The Wyoming Department of Health listed 12 new coronavirus cases in Sweetwater County Tuesday. The county’s active case count dropped to 45, with 1,137 active cases in the state as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. Yesterday the state’s COVID-19 related death toll climbed to 662 with the report of 15 more death. None of the reported deaths were Sweetwater County residents. More information here.

**** Last night, the Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved a contract with the law firm Brian Wishneff and Associates to obtain historical tax credits for the renovation of the former First Security Bank building in Downtown Rock Springs. A renovation of the building began last fall.

**** The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will have another food distribution this Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The organization’s pantry truck will be providing food assistance to those in need on a first-come, first-served basis. No qualifications, membership fees, or eligibility forms are required. Again, that is this Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowgirls’ two-game series with New Mexico has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol with the New Mexico women’s basketball team. The series was scheduled to start tonight. The Mountain West Conference has announced no make-up date, but next week is scheduled to be the final week of the regular season. Wyoming does not have an opponent scheduled for next week as their series against San Jose State was canceled to the Spartans women’s team canceling their season.

**** The Wyoming Cowboys will be playing tonight against New Mexico. That game will be played in Fort Collins. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 5:30 p.m.

In area basketball last night, the Lyman boys defeated Rawlins 50-47, but the Lyman girls lost to Rawlins 51-46.

Latest Obituaries:

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report