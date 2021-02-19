Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: February 19, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Sponsor

Local News:

**** The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will have another food distribution Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The organization’s pantry truck will be providing food assistance to those in need on a first-come, first-served basis. No qualifications, membership fees, or eligibility forms are required. COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in place.

**** Teton County Search and Rescue responded to an avalanche on Togwotee Pass Thursday that took the life of a 31-year-old male snowboarder. It marked the second avalanche caused death in two-days in northwest Wyoming. On Wednesday, a 56-year-old Michigan snowmobiler died in an avalanche southeast of Alpine.

**** The Wyoming State Legislature will consider Senate File 51, a bill that would allow law enforcement officers to stop a motorist who is not wearing their seat belts. Currently, state law prevents them from doing so. The new law, if passed by the State Senate and House and signed by the Governor, would also increase fines by at least four times the current $25 penalty with a $200 maximum penalty. According to WYDOT, 39% of Wyoming’s Highway fatalities in 2019 wear not wearing seatbelts.

Advertisement

**** Only four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Sweetwater County by the Wyoming Department of Health on Thursday. The report showed Sweetwater County with 41 active cases and one hospitalization. The state’s active case count was shown to be 1,140 with 31 hospitalizations. More information here.

Sports:

**** Area high school wrestling teams will compete in their Regional Tournaments today. Rock Springs will be at the 4A Southwest Tournament in Evanston. Green River will host the 3A Southwest featuring the Wolves, Lyman, Mountain View, and Star Valley.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will take on New Mexico tonight in Colorado Springs. Wyoming won the opening game of the two-game series 83-74 in overtime on Wednesday night. Tonight’s broadcast will begin at 6:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Advertisement

Latest Obituaries:

Doris Ann Dorethy – Details

Barbara Joyce “Jody” Rickman – Details

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report