Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: February 2, 2021

Local News:

**** Weather Advisory: Some snowy weather will be moving into the state Wednesday. Sweetwater County can expect one to two inches of snow during the day Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Winds will also pick-up gusting to 30+ mph at times tomorrow. The National Weather Service is warning of winds Wednesday of up to 70 mph along I-80 around Elk Mountain and Cheyenne and 60 mph between Laramie and Cheyenne. Today, enjoy light winds with sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s.

**** Driver fatigue or a possible medical condition is being blamed as the cause of a one-vehicle rollover accident that took the life of a 60-year-old New Hampshire man yesterday around noon. The fatal crash occurred near milepost 99 on I-80 and involved a tractor-trailer headed west. The driver, Joseph E. Conway of Nashua, New Hampshire, was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, where he succumbed to his injuries. His is Wyoming’s eleventh highway fatality of 2021. No other passengers were in the vehicle.

**** Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be in regular sessions tonight. Both meeting start at 7 p.m. Agenda can be found here.

**** The Wyoming Department of Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County Monday, with the county’s active case count listed at 70, up slightly from Sunday. Overall, the state had 250 new cases, with Wyoming’s active case count at 1,496. More information here.

**** Yesterday, the Wyoming Department of Health updated the state’s vaccine priority groups to be more in line with recently described national guidance while also rolling out new pre-registration and information options. The WDH is offering an online pre-registration form to make it easy for priority populations to pre-register for vaccination, as well as a toll-free hotline that will provide easy access to vaccination information. Pre-registration is now open for those 65 and older.

Sweetwater County Public Health announced Monday they are taking February COVID vaccine appointments with these new guidelines in mind. Castle Rock Medical Center was also offering a limited number of February appointments.

Sports:

**** In area high school basketball, Lyman will travel to Big Piney in boys and girls basketball.

Latest Obituaries:

Phillip Critton – Details

Road Conditions:

