Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: February 22, 2021

Local News:

**** More windy weather is in store for the Cowboy State today. Here in Sweetwater County, winds could gust again near 50 mph. Laramie and Cheyenne are looking at winds today, near 60 mph. Sunday, near Arlington, the National Weather Service, recorded a wind gust of 91 mph and numerous other gusts over 70 mph. The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport near Rock Springs reported a wind gust of 56 mph around 4 p.m. Sunday. Just northeast of Green River, the peak wind gust was 44 mph, with Reliance and Superior registering wind speeds up to 43 mph Sunday afternoon.

**** The weather folks are calling for a sunny day today with winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts near 50. Tonight’s winds will decrease slightly to 15 to 25, gusting to 35 mph. Another windy day Tuesday with gusts to 35 mph. Relief comes Wednesday with light winds in the forecast. High today – 36 Low tonight – 22 Tuesday’s high – 35. See the local seven-day weather forecast here.

**** Sweetwater County School District #1 will hold a special school board meeting tonight for a public meeting on the proposed four-day school week and start and end times for schools in Rock Springs and Wamsutter. According to a ParentSquare announcement from District #1, there will be public comment, consideration, and possible action on the calendar, which would go into effect next school year. Among other items to be discussed include reduction in “Professional Staff Work Force” and action on personnel matters, including hiring and resignations of certified staff. Public comments are welcomed and must be submitted by 4 p.m. today. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed. Click here for links to submit public comments and view the meeting.

**** The Wyoming Department of Health recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater county from 3 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday. In that same period of time, the state registered 70 new cases. The county’s active case count was shown to be 56, with the state’s active case count at 1,145. More information here.

Sports:

**** Congratulations to Green River High School diver Braxton Cordova on winning the 3A 1 Meter State Championship Saturday in Laramie. As a team, the Wolves boys swim team finished second to Lander. Congratulations also going out to Green River’s Rick Barker was named the 3A Assistant Coach of the Year.

Latest Obituaries:

Doris Ann Dorethy – Details

Barbara Joyce Rickman – Details

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report