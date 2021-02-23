Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: February 23, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Last night, the Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees approved the start and stop times for the new 144-day school calendar that will have students attending school on a Monday-Thursday basis the next two school years. K-sixth-grade students would be in session from 8:10 a.m. to 3 p.m., seventh and eighth-graders would go from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and high school students would be in sessions from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. More information here.

**** A 33-year old Jackson, Wyoming resident died yesterday afternoon after being caught in an avalanche in the Broken Thumb Couloir in Grand Teton National Park. Mathew Brien was leading two other skiers when the avalanche occurred, sweeping him downslope about 1,000 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene by rescuers. The other skiers were not injured. More information here.

**** Monday saw Sweetwater County’s new cases of COVID-19 jump up to 21, with the state reporting 93 new cases. The county’s active case count also climbed to 74, 18 more than Sunday. The state’s active case count was listed at 1,127. More information here.

**** Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Joe Biden’s Proclamation remembering the 500,000 Americans lost to COVID-19, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset February 26. Wyoming’s COVID-19 related death toll currently stands at 662, 34 of which were Sweetwater County residents.

**** The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman & High Country Construction will begin preliminary work this spring on the I-80 overpass bridge that formally connected Sunset Drive and Foothill Boulevard. The bridge has been closed to traffic since April of 2014, when it was struck by a truck carrying an excavator. According to a post on the City of Rock Springs Facebook page, construction crews will begin mobilizing equipment in the area, with work possibly begin as early as next month.

Sports:

**** The Mountain West Conference announced yesterday there would be no fans in the stands at this year’s Men’s and Women’s Mountain West Conference Championship basketball tournament. The tournaments are scheduled to be played March 7-13 at the Thomas Mack Center in Las Vegas.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team has added a non-conference contest to their schedule. The Cowgirls will host CSU Pueblo tomorrow night. It will be Senior Night with three Cowgirl seniors playing their final game at the Double-A. The Cowgirls have been idle since February 13, with last week’s games against New Mexico and this week’s scheduled San Jose State game not being played due to COVID protocols and cancelations.

Latest Obituaries:

