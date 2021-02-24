Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: February 24, 2021

Advertisement

Local News:

**** Yesterday’s peak wind gust in Rock Springs was 50 mph, with Green River registering a gust at 51 mph. But the Southwest Regional Airport won the local honor with a peak wind gust of 61 mph just before noon. Winds at Wamsutter and Point of Rocks were measured at 46 mph. 70 plus mile an hour winds were recorded yesterday around Elk Mountain and Arlington.

Today we will have light winds with partly sunny skies. We do have a slight chance of isolated morning snow showers. High today -26. Cold tonight with clear skies and a low of 1 below zero. More sunny skies and highs in the mid-20s Thursday.

**** On Tuesday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Health reported another 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County, with the local active case count increasing to 81, seven more than Monday. The state’s active case count is down to 1,077. More information here.

**** As of Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health is reporting the state has received over 99,000 first vaccine doses and administered just over 80,000. The state’s second dose total is 51,780, with just under 39,000 of those doses administered. COVID-19 vaccine makers told Congress on Tuesday to expect a big jump in the delivery of doses over the coming months. More information here.

**** Freshman Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis will serve as the top Republican on two subcommittees this year. One is the Senate Environment and Public Works subcommittee on Fisheries, Water, and Wildlife, and the other being the Senate Transportation Subcommittee on Space and Science. Lummis was previously named to the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, as well as the Environment and Public Works Committee; and the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will host non-conference CSU Pueblo tonight in Laramie on Senior night for three Cowgirl players. The Cowgirls are done with their Mountain West Conference season after yesterday’s announcement that the postponed New Mexico games will not be made up. Tonight’s Cowgirl game will be broadcast on WyoRadio 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team received word yesterday that they will play single, make-up games against Utah State and UNLV. The Cowboys will travel to Utah State on March 4 and will host UNLV on March 6. Tomorrow, the Pokes will play game one of a two-game series against San Jose State.

Latest Obituaries:

