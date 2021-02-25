Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: February 25, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** The state’s southeastern part is getting ready for another round of strong, gusty winds later this evening and continuing through Friday night. The Elk Mountain and Arlington areas could see winds to 70 mph beginning this evening through Friday night. Blowing snow could also hamper travelers around Elk Mountain.

Expect sunny skies today with winds at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we could have some isolated snow showers with winds increasing to 15-30 mph. High today – 26 Low tonight – 13. Friday will be sunny and windy with a high of 29. We should remain sunny and breezy, with daytime highs in the mid-20s through the weekend. Local seven-day forecast here.

**** The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the Tuesday death of an out-of-state woman whose body was found four miles away from her vehicle parked off Wyoming Highway 28. The sheriff’s office had received a call about the abandoned vehicle. When they arrived, they found tracks heading away for the vehicle. The unidentified woman is presumed to have walked to where her body was found. There was no evidence of anyone else in the area.

**** The Muley Fanatic Foundation donated four solar-powered LED flashing deer crossing signs to the City of Green River yesterday. The signs measure 30×30 inches with LED lighting around the perimeter that continually flash. The Muley Fanatic Foundation worked with the City of Green River and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to identify priority areas to place the signs. The Muley Fanatic Foundation purchased 16 of the signs, with eight to be placed in Sweetwater County and the other eight in the area around Manilla, Utah. More information here.

**** On Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health daily report showed just two new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County. The county’s active case count fell to 27. In total, the state had 38 new cases reported, with Wyoming’s active case count at 1,095. More information here.

Sports:

**** It was a day of cancelations Wednesday for UW basketball. First, last night Cowgirls home game against CSU Pueblo was canceled due to a positive COVID test of a CSU Pueblo player. Then tonight’s and Saturday’s Cowboys home games against San Jose State were also canceled. The Cowboys are still scheduled to play Utah State and UNLV next week in makeup games for earlier season postponements. The Cowgirls are not scheduled to play again until the Mountain West Championship Tournament in Las Vegas on March 7.

**** On Wednesday, the Farson-Eden Lady Pronghorns won a spot in next week’s 1A State Basketball Tournament with a 50 – 38 win over Saratoga. They lost 65-24 to Cokeville in the regional championship game.

Tonight, Green River will be at Rock Springs with the 13th Annual Blood Drive Challenge winner announced between the girls and boys games.

In other area contests, Mountain View will be at Lyman, and Lovell will host Lander. The Farson-Eden boys will open play today at the 1A Southwest Regional Tournament in Saratoga against Encampment.

Latest Obituaries:

