Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: February 26, 2021

Local News:

**** The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is warning travelers that the High Wind Warnings will remain in effect for much of the I-80 Corridor from Elk Mountain to Cheyenne throughout the day. Early morning winds were clocked at 65 early near Arlington. Meanwhile, Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Afton and Jackson areas, with three to four inches of snow expected at the lower elevations with 8 to 12 inches at the higher elevations today and tonight.

Here in Sweetwater County, we can expect mostly sunny skies today. It will be windy with west winds at 25 to 35 mph and gusts near 50 mph during the day, decreasing to 15 to 35 mph tonight. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and not as windy, but still breezy. High today – 29 Low tonight – 11 – Weekend highs – 25

**** Last night, it was announced that a total of 541 pints of blood were donated this year for the 13th Annual Blood Drive Challenge between Rock Springs and Green River High Schools. The Wolves won the school challenge with 277 donated pints to the Tigers 264. The amount of donated blood will affect the lives of 1,623 people. WyoRadio is proud to help sponsor the annual event and thanks all those who donated this year.

Also announced yesterday, Rock Springs and Green River high school students raised $39,885 in their annual Make-A-Wish drive.

**** On Thursday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced the state would reduce or eliminated some health orders. The new orders will take effect on Monday, March 1 but, the current face-covering mandate will remain in effect beyond March 1. Restrictions on operations of barbershops, tattoo parlors, hair and nail salon, and other personal care services have been eliminated or eased. Restaurants will be all to offer buffets and self-service stations. More information here.

**** Yesterday, the Wyoming Department of Health daily report showed 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County with 124 new cases in the state. The county’s active case count rose to 93, with the state’s active case number also increasing to 1,131. More information here.

**** According to estimates for a group of scientists studying the Yellowstone Park ecosystem, the number of grizzly bears in the park numbered 727 in 2020, 10 less than in 2019. Bears in Yellowstone are monitored under the Endangered Species Act. The bear population in Yellowstone has ranged from 695 in 2016 to last year’s 737.

**** Starting Monday and continuing through next Friday, Rocky Mountain Power is scheduled to be doing various work along Broadway in Downtown Rock Springs. According to the City of Rock Springs, the work will be adjacent to the former First Security Bank building. Some parking spots around the work zone will be blocked, and traffic through the Broadway corridor may be delayed, with some possible short-term closures expected.

Sports:

**** In area high school basketball last night, the Green River Lady Wolves hit a shot at the buzzer to defeat Rock Springs 62-60. The Green River boys also defeated Rock Springs 46-39. Yesterday at the 1A Southwest Regional Tournament, the Farson-Eden boys defeated Encampment 52-44 to qualify for next week’s 1A State Tournament in Casper. The Pronghorns lost 36-24 to Saratoga in the championship game. The Farson-Eden girls qualified for 1A State on Wednesday.

In other area schools, the Mountain View boys defeated Lyman 47-41, but the Lyman girls defeated Mountain View 36-25. The Lovell boys lost to Lander 61-39, and the Lovell girls also lost 56-35 to Lander

**** The Green River Wolves wrestling team, along with area teams Lyman, Mountain View, and Pinedale, will start competition today at the 3A State Wrestling Championships in Casper. Tomorrow Rock Springs will compete in the 4A State Championships. Due to health and safety concerns, all of this year’s wrestling state meets are one-day events. Yesterday, Wright won the 2A wrestling crown, with Kemmerer placing second. Lovell finished fourth with Big Piney 14th.

Latest Obituaries:

