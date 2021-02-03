Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: February 3, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories

Local News:

**** We are expecting one to two inches of snowfall accumulation today with winds gusting to over 30 mph. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the impactful time of this cold front and winter conditions should be between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., with a chance of lingering snow showers tonight. Thursday will be mostly sunny but chilling, with winds still gusting to near 40 mph. High today – 33 Low tonight – 12 with chill factors below zero. Thursdays high – 27 with more below zero wind chill factors.

Other areas of snow today include two to three inches around Pinedale, three to six inches around Kemmerer, Evanston with one to two inches, and Rawlins an inch or less.

**** According to a message from Sweetwater County Public Health, COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available for Feb. 11 and the 18. All priorities in 1a and 1b are eligible. You can call Public Health at 307-922-5390 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday to schedule while appointments last.

**** Last night, the Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved to transfer of entitlements from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Board to the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport Board in the amount of $1 million. In 2020, Rock Springs and Sweetwater County borrowed $1 million from the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport and another $1 million from the Riverton Regional Airport to construct a snow removal equipment building at the airport. The Sweetwater County Commissioners yesterday also approved a $1 million dollar repayment.

**** The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information on the recent burglary and property destruction that occurred at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. According to authorities, thousands of dollars in damage was done to the vending machine area and the Ranch Café early Monday morning. Residents who may have information about this incident are asked to call the Rock Springs Police.

**** Sweetwater County registered five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday according to the Wyoming Department of Health daily report; just 15 cases were reported in the entire state. The county’s active case count was listed at 66, with the statewide active case count at 1,430. More information here.

The WDH released information Tuesday showing the state’s number of COVID-19 related deaths increasing by 28 to 624. One of those recorded deaths was a Sweetwater County resident.

**** Registration is open for those wanting to compete in the annual Frostbit 5K 10K, and Family Fun Run coming up on Saturday, Feb. 20 in Green River. Those runners interested must pre-register to compete as there will be no race day registration available. A link to the online registration is available on the City of Green River Facebook page.

Sports:

**** In area high school basketball, the Big Piney boys defeated Jackson 67-61 while the Lyman girls defeated Big Piney 57-55.

**** In area high school wrestling, Rock Springs will host Lyman and Mountain View in dual meets.

Latest Obituaries:

James E. Scott – Details

Road Conditions:

