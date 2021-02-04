Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: February 4, 2021

Advertisement

Local News:

**** Across the state, nearly 50,000 residents has received an initial COVID-19 vaccination. That number was as of early Wednesday. The number of state residents who have received the vaccination now outnumber the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state, which was listed at 44,604 as of late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Wednesday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health, **** Sweetwater County’s active cases of COVID-19 held steady at 66. The WDH reports showed just 8 new cases in the county Wednesday, with the state’s active case count at 1,503. More information here.

**** Newly elected Wyoming Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis has been named to three U.S. Senate Committees. Lummis will serve on the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee and seats on the Environment and Public Works, and Commerce, Science, and Transportation committees.

**** Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney will stay as the No. 3 Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives. Yesterday in a 145-61 vote, she won the right to stay in that position. Cheney has come under attack by many Republican lawmakers and state residents for voting yes former President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams are back in Mountain West play tonight with their Border War matchups with Colorado State. The Cowboys will host the Rams with the Cowgirls in Fort Collins. The Cowboys game will be on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Cowgirls contest will be broadcast on 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 5:30 p.m.

**** In local basketball, Rock Springs will travel to Green River for both girl’s and boy’s contests. Also, today in area basketball, Lyman is at Lander.

Latest Obituaries:

Road Conditions:

