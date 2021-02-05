Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: February 5, 2021

Advertisement

Local News:

**** Sweetwater County’s active case count of COVID-19 dropped to 61 Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Yesterday’s new case total in the county was 14, with the state’s new case total at 244. In all, there are 1,42O active cases in the state as of Thursday afternoon. More information here.

**** The state of Wyoming will be receiving $1 million of a $573 million settlement from a lawsuit against a marketing consulting firm representing large opioid manufacturers. The Consumer Protection Unit of the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, Wyoming, and 47 other states, along with the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories, sued the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. for advising the company Purdue Pharma on how to maximize profits from its opioid products. This included targeting high volume opioid prescribers to increase sales. Purdue Pharma makes OxyContin, a painkiller that is highly addictive.

**** Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s office announced Thursday that more than $300,000 was raised in 2020 by the Wyoming Conservation License Plates’ purchases. That money will be invested into projects that improve Wyoming’s roadways and reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife. The Wyoming Conservation License plate is a permanent specialty plate option for drivers and is available for $180 with an annual $50 retention fee, in addition to regular registration fees.

**** Western Wyoming Community College’s Art Gallery is currently displaying an exhibit called Water Study: The Progression, by Western’s photography instructor, Hank Ketelsen. The exhibition is open for public viewing during the College’s normal operating hours.

Sports:

**** The Green River Wolves won both rivalry basketball games last night in Green River. The Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Tigers 63-33, and the Wolves boys team defeated Rock Springs 58-52. In other area scores, the Lyman boys lost 74-57 to Lander. Today in area basketball, Farson-Eden is at Little Snake River, Mountain View at Big Piney, Pinedale is at Powell, Kemmerer at Lovell.

**** In Friday wrestling, Green River will host Star Valley.

**** In boys swimming, Rock Springs will host the one day 4A Southwest Conference Meet today while the Green River, Lyman, Kemmerer, and Sublette County swimmers will be at the two-day 3A Southwest Conference Meet in Lyman.

**** Not a good night for Wyoming against rival CSU Thursday night as the Cowgirls lost 69-61 in Fort Collins, and the Pokes dropped a tight 74-72 home decision to the Rams. The two teams will meet again on Saturday.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team will start their 2021 season today and Saturday with matches at Utah State. The regular fall season was delayed to a spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest Obituaries:

Gary Lee Collins – Details

Roberta Ann Elmer – Details

Road Conditions:

