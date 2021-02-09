Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: February 9, 2021

Advertisement Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Last night, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees received recommendations and public comments in regards to the four-day school week, which begins in 2021-22. In total, the school district received feedback from nearly 2,200 people – a mixture of students, staff, parents, and the community.

Based on the public feedback, a 144-day school year calendar was the favorite with later elementary school start times and earlier secondary school start times. Fridays would be a designated day off for students and a workday for teachers.

The board also accepted the early retirement of 23 staff members, who will be receiving a $50,000 incentive to do so. The board also looked at different ways to make cuts, including closing down some schools. More details can be found here.

**** The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced Amanda Bruder as their Volunteer of the Month for January. During the holidays, Bruder sponsored Santa Saturdays throughout December, decorated the antelope on Dewar Drive, and had a Tree of Sharing for area children in her business, 307 Escapes, which she co-owns with her husband, Casey.

**** The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this Friday, beginning at 10 a.m. with public viewing beginning at 9 a.m. At present, 10 vehicles will be auctioned at Auto Recyclers Wyoming, located at the 654 I-80 Service Road just east of Rock Springs. A list of the vehicle can be found here.

**** According to a story published in the Casper Star-Tribune, Wyoming ranked second in the nation in new wind capacity added in the last quarter of 2020. Texas ranked number one. The quarterly report compiled by the American Clean Power Association said the U.S. increased the megawatts of new wind power by 85 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

Sports:

**** In area basketball tonight, Mountain View will be at Evanston in boys basketball,

Latest Obituaries:

Kathy Ryder – Details

Road Conditions:

Click for Wyoming Road Report