Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 10, 2022

January 10, 2022 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top local Wyo4News stories.

**** We will be sunny with light winds today. The high today will be 31 with those light winds continuing tonight and a low of 11. Tuesday will be sunny with winds increasing to 10 to 25 mph. Tuesday’s high will be 28 with a low Tuesday night of 7. We could see the low 30’s on Wednesday.

**** This past Friday, the University of Wyoming announced it will be changing its COVID-19 testing protocols for the spring semester. The school will be offering voluntary COVID-19 testing for students between January 12 and January 16 instead of requiring all students and employees to be tested. UW also plans to resume weekly random-sample testing of 3 percent of the campus community on January 18. The school state the new procedure is a move from attempting to contain COVID-19 to managing the virus.

**** The Wyoming Republican Party has issued a statement concerning Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s comments on national TV discussing the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot and her work on the U.S. House of Representatives investigative committee. The statement reads, “In light of Ms. Cheney’s recent rant attacking Republican party members and calling them “radicals,” we understand two straw polls will be held during the next SCC meeting on January 22nd: one to see who supports Ms. Cheney’s recent statement and who does not, and; a second one to determine who will be voting for Cheney, Hageman, Bouchard, and the other Republican candidates.” The statement went on the say that Cheney is welcome to attend the Wyoming Republican Party meeting on January 22, stating “We will have a chair waiting for her.”

Sports

**** Both UW’s basketball teams are hoping to resume their seasons this week. Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls have had their last three games postponed due to COVID-related issues within the UW programs and opposing schools. The Cowboys are currently scheduled to host San Diego State on Wednesday while the Cowgirls are looking to play New Mexico in Laramie on Thursday. UW postponed games have not yet been rescheduled by the Mountain West Conference.