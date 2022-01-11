Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 11, 2022

January 11, 2022 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** We will be sunny and breezy today with a high of 35. Tonight’s low is expected to be around 15 with lighter winds. On Wednesday will warm up slightly with a high of 38. It appears we will stay in the mid to uppers 30 through the weekend.

**** Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Sweetwater County Search and Rescue are promoting a new statewide “Be 307 Aware” program, which is a dedicated radio channel that helps locate people who have already contacted dispatch in need of help. Besides contacting 911, which most phones will access even if there is no cell reception, people can also notify emergency dispatch through the Smart911 or Backcountry SOS apps. Once first responders are deployed by any of these methods, their two-way radios are monitored for real-time communication with the search for parties. You can learn more about “Be Aware 307” at Wyo4News.com.

**** Governor Mark Gordon’s K-12 Education advisory group has released a short survey seeking input and ideas from Wyoming residents on how to create the ideal education system for the future of the state. The group Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education, known as RIDE, was formed to study and develop recommendations for elevating Wyoming’s primary and secondary education system with a key element to learn more about what families, communities, and businesses expect from the state’s educational system. A link to take the RIDE survey can be found at Wyo4News.com.

**** Gasoline prices in the state fell another 2.2 cents per gallon last week according to a GasBuddy.com survey of 494 gas stations in Wyoming. On average, Gasbuddy is reporting prices in the state are around 10 cents per gallon lower than one month ago. The website shows Sweetwater County’s prices are around $3.25 per gallon. That compares to Casper’s at around $2.95, Laramie’s $2.88, and Gillette’s $2.82 per gallon pricing. GasBuddy.com showed Jackson’s price per gallon of gas hovering around $3.50.

**** Wyoming Head Football Coach Craig Bohl is the new president of the American Football Coaches Association. He was elected Monday by members attending the Association’s 2022 Convention. Bohl served as the organization’s vice-president in 2021.

**** Tomorrow’s Wyoming Cowboy versus San Diego State basketball game has been postponed due to COVID-issues with the Cowboys team. That makes four straight games the Pokes have had postponed. The Mountain West Conference has rescheduled two of the Cowboys games. On January 17 the Cowboys will travel to Nevada. That game was originally scheduled for January 4, and the January 18 game against San Jose State has been moved to January 19.

The Wyoming Cowgirls are still scheduled to host New Mexico this Thursday. Yesterday, the conference rescheduled the postponed the home game against Boise State for January 25.