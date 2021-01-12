Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 12, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Today, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will deliver his annual Message to the Legislature at 2 this afternoon. The speech is part of the Wyoming Legislature’s one-day virtual session. The Governors message will be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page. State lawmakers will meet today to clear business mandated by the Wyoming Constitution, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic will delay the rest of their work until a later date.

**** On Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported the highest one-day total of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since their December 18 report. Statewide, 541 new cases were reported. Sweetwater County registered 27 of those new cases. Teton County’s 96 new cases led the state Monday.

Here in Sweetwater County, the active case count rose slightly to 108, but Wyoming’s active case count at 2,036 exceeded the 2,000 mark for the first time since December 26. Laramie County’s 228 active cases still lead the state. More information here.

**** According to a USDA reported released Monday, most rivers in the state will be at below-average levels this spring. Drainage in the western part of the state is forecast to be around 80% of the average, with the exception of the Yellowstone and Shoshone River near 100%. The report follows a report last week by the National Weather Service in Riverton stating that drought conditions in many areas of Wyoming aren’t expected to get any better.

**** Highway fatalities here in the state are exceeding last year’s levels. Through the first 11 days of the year, six people have died in highway accidents in Wyoming. That number compares to just two at this time last year. The latest fatalities were a 21-year-old man from Cheyenne and an 18-year female from Laramie. Both were killed in a one-vehicle rollover west of Cheyenne this past weekend. Top of Form

**** If you would rather be read to then read to yourself, the Sweetwater County Library System is now offering Dial-A-Story where you can call in and have a story read to you. The service is free to the public, with ten-story options available each month. The Dial-A-Story service will be available 24/7. We have the Rock Springs and Green River phone numbers available for you at Wyo4News.com.

Sports:

**** Tough day and night for Wyoming basketball Monday as both the Cowgirls and Cowboys lost to Boise State. The Cowgirls lost 68-61 at Boise State, despite Lyman native McKinely Bradshaw’s career-high 27 points. Meanwhile, the Cowboys lost 83-60 to league-leading Boise State in Laramie last night. The Cowboys have now lost their last two games after reeling off six straight wins. For the Broncs, last night’s win was their eleventh in-a-row. All the teams will meet again on Wednesday.

**** Area high school basketball today – Kemmerer at Big Piney in boys and girls games.

