Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 15, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Sweetwater County registered 27 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID–19 Thursday, according to the latest report from the Wyoming Department of Health. Wyoming’s total new case count was 345, led by Laramie County’s 73 and Teton County with 69. Sweetwater County was shown with 100 active cases Thursday while the state’s total climbed to 2,077. Teton County leads the state with 283 active cases. More information here.

**** Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be partnering with Sweetwater County Public Health to help with appointment scheduling for COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said that her office has quickly become overwhelmed by hundreds of callers per day seeking immunization information. Lionberger said that public health experts to have a new online scheduling system in place by the end of the month. Beginning this Tuesday, Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle said that he would dedicate a few members of his staff to man a makeshift live call center to help public health officials.

**** The Rock Springs Police Department is making the community aware of an ongoing fraud investigation by the Evanston Police Department that may include victims in this area. The Evanston Police Department is investigating the fraudulent sale of vehicles from Jammin’ Jamaican Used Cars or Jammin’ Jamaican Auto. If you purchased a vehicle from this company between April 2019 and October 2020, you asked to contact the Evanston Police Department.

**** The Wyoming National Guard will have over 100 soldiers and airmen on duty in Washington D.C. during President-elect Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. All volunteered for the duty in helping to provided heighten security for the event due to last week’s disturbance at the Capitol Building and threats of more protests.

**** The WYDOT reported Thursday that a total of 18 semi-truck were reported blown over due to Wednesday’s high winds in the state. Wednesday’s peak wind gust was 105 mph near F.E Warren AFB near Cheyenne. Most of those truck blow overs were along the I-80 corridor between Rawlins and Cheyenne, with the rest on I-25.

Sports:

**** Thursday basketball, the Big Piney boys defeated Pinedale 67-58 while Pinedale girls defeated Big Piney 48-43.

Today, Rock Springs is at Star Valley, Little Snake River will be at Farson-Eden, Evanston at Mountain View, Pinedale at Jackson, and Kemmerer will host Cokeville.

**** In boys swimming from Thursday, Lander defeated Green River 110-76. Today, Rock Springs will be the Laramie Duals.

**** The Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Tournament will begin today. This year’s two-day tournament will take place at both Green River and Rock Springs High School, with 16 teams scheduled to compete.

Latest Obituaries:

None yesterday

Road Conditions:

Click for Wyoming Road Report