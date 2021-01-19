Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 19, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** The Wyoming State Legislature will begin three days of virtual meetings today. The purpose of the meetings is to consider bills introduced during last Tuesday’s one-day session. All meetings will be live-streamed at the Legislature’s YouTube channel. The three-day agenda can be found here.

**** Locally, both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting in regular sessions tonight. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m. Agendas for each meeting can be found here.

**** Monday’s Wyoming Department of Health report showed Sweetwater County with 22 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state’s new case total was 342. Sweetwater County saw it’s active case count climb over the 100 mark. More information here.

**** Monday afternoon Star Transportation announced they would be suspending their service starting today through Monday, January 25. According to a Facebook post, “Star Transit will not be providing transportation services due to possible COVID-19 exposures.” No further details were given.

**** Weather – We should be sunny today with winds at 10-25 mph this afternoon and into the night. Wednesday will sunny and warmer with breezy afternoon conditions. High today – 30 Low tonight – 9 Wednesday’s high – 37

Sports:

**** Both UW basketball teams claimed victories last night against Air Force. The Cowboys stopped a four-game losing streak with a 77-58 road win. The Cowgirls won in Laramie 59-46 for their second straight win over the Falcons. Both teams will play Nevada Friday and Sunday with the Cowboys at home and the Cowgirls in Reno.

Latest Obituaries:

Betsy Francois – Details

Jack”Raleigh” Robertson – Details

Road Conditions:

