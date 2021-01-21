Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 21, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Republican Wyoming State Senator Anthony Bouchard has filed to run against current Wyoming U.S. Representative Liz Cheney. Cheney’s seat will be up for election in 2022. Last week, Cheney was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Her vote raised concerns and angered many Republicans in the state, including the Wyoming GOP, who issued a statement strongly condemning Cheney’s actions. Bouchard was elected to the Wyoming State Senate in 2016. His district includes eastern Cheyenne and rural Laramie, and extreme southern Goshen County.

**** Yesterday, the Sweetwater County Public Health Office announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments are full for the remainder of January. They also stated they had not yet received notice of their February allotments, so no scheduled appointments can be made at this time for next month. Currently, public health officials are administering vaccines for those who fall in the Phase 1A and 1B categories, including first responders, National and Air Guard members, school teachers, and certain jobs requiring direct contact with the public grocery store workers.

**** Another 20 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County Wednesday by the Wyoming Department of Health. The state’s total new case count was 150. Here in the county, the active case count rose slightly to 106, with Wyoming’s active case count also rising to 1,951, 45 more than Tuesday. Teton County still leads the state with 255 active cases. Natrona and neighboring Uinta County are next, with each having 180.

**** Western Wyoming Community College’s Board of Trustees will be meeting this evening at 6 to consider budget reduction recommendations addressing a projected $2.4 million shortfall in its fiscal year 2021-2022 budget. During this evening’s virtual meeting, the budget reduction will be discussed, including the possible elimination of 15 full-time positions, 13 of which are layoffs of existing employees.

Back in August, Western announced to its employees that in order to maintain institutional stability, the college must cut its workforce. These proposed cuts are due to state budget cuts, a 26% steady decline in enrollment over the past 10 years, and the impact of COVID-19.

**** It was a quiet day at the Wyoming State Capitol Building yesterday as Joe Biden was sworn in as the nation’s 46th President. Amid national concerns of possible protests at state capitol building across the nation, in Cheyenne, there were no reports of protestors or any incidents that were deemed out of the normal.

**** Yesterday, Wyoming U.S. Attorney Mark A. Klaassen announced his resignation from office effective midnight Jan. 31. According to a press release, Klaassen will be taking an unidentified post with the State of Wyoming. Klaassen was nominated by President Trump in July 2017 and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in November of 2017.

Sports:

**** Green River will be at Evanston in boys and girls basketball. The scheduled Farson-Eden at Saratoga basketball games have been postponed to a later date. Yesterday in area high school wrestling, Pinedale over Lyman, Star Valley over Lyman, and Star Valley defeated Pinedale .

Today in wrestling, Green River will be at Evanston, Cokeville will be a Lyman, and Mountain View, Big Piney, and Rich, Utah will meet in a triangular meet.

Latest Obituaries:

None

Road Conditions:

Click for Wyoming Road Report