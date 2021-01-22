Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 22, 2021

Advertisement Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Last evening, the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees heard from members of the community concerning proposed school budget cuts that may, among other things, eliminate up to 15 staff members. A final decision on those faculty cuts and other proposed cuts are expected to be voted upon at the board’s next meeting on January 28.

**** Thursday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health showed 23 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Sweetwater County. Overall, Wyoming had 253 new cases recorded yesterday, led by Teton County’s 60. The active case count is 108 with the state’s active case count at 2,001. More information here.

**** Governor Mark Gordon, Wyoming Congressman John Barrasso, Congresswomen Cynthia Lummis, and Liz Cheney, as well as many local agencies, have issued statements condemning President Joe Biden’s and the U.S. Department of Interior order that suspends approval of new oil and gas leases for the next 60 days, along with other key agency, regulatory, and development actions.

Governor Gordon issued a statement stating yesterday’s actions were “unnecessary, punitive and contrary to President Biden’s pledge to unify our nation and get people back to work.” The governor added, “At a time when we need to come together, this action only irritates wounds that have barely begun to heal.”

**** Yesterday, the Rock Springs Police Department released information on their response Wednesday evening to the Community Health Center for death threats made towards those inside the clinic. When officers arrived, the building was emptied. A phone number was traced back to a Green River resident. With the assistance of the Green River Police Department, 46-year-old Wade Prehn was arrested for Terroristic Threats. Prehn was placed into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

**** On Thursday, Governor Mark Gordon announced that health orders are continuing to ease. The latest change is to increase attendance limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings. Starting January 26, indoor gatherings that incorporate social distancing and face coverings are permitted for up to 25 percent of capacity or 250 persons, and outdoor gatherings of up to 500 persons.

Sports:

**** Green River spilt their basketball games against Evanston last night. The Lady Wolves won 48 – 36, but the Green River boys lost to Evanston 65-59. Today Rock Springs boys and girls will travel to Riverton, Mountain View will be at Pinedale, and Lyman is at Kemmerer.

In wrestling, Rock Springs, Mountain View, Pinedale, and many other teams will start competition today at the two-day Lander Invitational.

In boys swimming, the Lyman Invitational will feature Green River, Rock Springs Kemmerer, Lyman, and other teams.

**** Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls will face Nevada tonight in Mountain West Conference Basketball. Cowgirls will be a Nevada with the Cowboys at home against the Wolfpack. Both games tip-off at 6 p.m. with the Cowgirls on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com. The Cowboys game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. The teams will also meet on Sunday.

